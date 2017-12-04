Register
05:33 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017

    Cathay Pacific Airline Crew Observed North Korean Missile Test

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    309

    On Monday, a Cathay Pacific flight crew announced that they reportedly viewed North Korea’s latest missile test last Wednesday as they were flying over Japan.

    Flight 893 was en route from San Francisco to Hong Kong when crew members witnessed what they believe to be the North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile reentering the Earth's atmosphere. 

    US Ambassador to the UN and current UN Security Council president, Nikki Haley arrives for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD
    US Calls on All Nations to Cut Off Ties With North Korea

    "The flight crew of CX893 reported a sighting of what is suspected to be the re-entry of the recent DPRK test missile," an airline spokesman said. "Though the flight was far from the event location, the crew advised Japan [air traffic control] according to procedures."

    According to Mark Hoey, Cathay Pacific's general manager of operations, the message from the passenger plane crew to the staff on ground was: "Be advised, we witnessed the DPRK missile blow up and fall apart near our current location," the South China Morning Post reported.

    Another Cathay Pacific cargo plane — CX096, bound for Alaska — may have been a lateral distance of only a few hundred meters from the missile, as it was also flying over Japan, Hoey added.

    Despite the close proximity to these tests, Cathay Pacific is not planning on changing its routes any time soon.

    Even though the analysts agree that the latest test reveals that North Korea has improved its potential range, they also claim that they likely used a light dummy warhead, the Manila Times reported. A missile carrying a significantly heavier nuclear warhead would most likely not have been able to travel as far. In addition, analysts are skeptical that Pyongyang has mastered the technology needed to shield the warhead from extreme temperatures and stresses as the missile barrels back to Earth. 

    North Korean soldiers turn and look towards their leader Kim Jong Un
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    Russia Assessing Possible Outcome of North Korea Military Option

    On Monday, Tokyo's parliament labeled North Korea's weapons program an "imminent threat."

    Washington has repeatedly called for China, North Korea's only ally, to help curb Pyongyang's nuclearization. On Monday, China's foreign ministry requested that all sides "do more to ease the tension and avoid provoking each other."

    Related:

    Activist: Expect War with Iran, North Korea if Pompeo Becomes Secretary of State
    Crisis Management: Top US, Chinese Generals Talk North Korea After Missile Test
    US Continues to Provoke North Korea - Lavrov
    North Korea May Face Maritime Sanctions Over Latest Missile Launch
    North Korea's ICBM Test is a Game-Changer: Will US Choose War or Peace?
    Tags:
    nuclear war, ICBM test, ICBMs, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Warmongers
    Playing Soldiers
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok