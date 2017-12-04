Cyclone Ockhi Approaches Western India after Killing 25 in the South

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Cyclone Ockhi, which battered parts of southern India, killing at least 25 people, is heading towards the west of the country where it is expected to make a landfall in the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
#CycloneOckhi #HADR #OpSahayam Latest graphic representation of Search and Rescue efforts by Indian Navy @DefenceMinIndia @nsitharaman @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/hT43X6AlfL— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) 4 декабря 2017 г.
The Indian Navy has pressed into action 10 ships, as well as eight aircraft, including the Boeing P8i patrol aircraft, for search and rescue operation, as hundreds of fishermen from the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have gone missing as the cyclone hovered near their coasts last weekend bringing high-speed winds and heavy rains. At least 600 fishermen have been rescued so far. The fishermen's families have launched a parallel rescue operation, as they claimed to know the sea better than anyone else.
Apart from claiming at least 25 lives, trees and electricity poles were uprooted, roofs of houses and other structures were blown off and train and flight services were halted on Friday and Saturday as Ockhi with wind speeds between 155 and 165 km per hour struck the southern coastal state of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Lakshadweep archipelago in the Arabian Sea.
