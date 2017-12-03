Taliban's Senior Commander Killed in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

The top commander was involved in "insurgency activities against government forces."

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One of the top commanders of the Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia) was killed in the fight with Afghanistan's security forces in the country's north, the Tolo news broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, a group of militants headed by Mullah Shafiq tried to attack security outposts on the Shebrghan-Mazar highway in the Jawzjan province.

"Mullah Shafiq was involved in insurgency activities against government forces in the Faizabad district of the province and he was trying to destabilize the district," spokesman for provincial governor Mohammad Reza Ghafoori said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

READ MORE: Vinegar and Honey: US Offers to Negotiate With ‘Moderate’ Taliban Members

No further details have been made available so far.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, particularily by the Taliban and Daesh terrorist groups, with the country's security conducting joint operations to combat extremism across the country.