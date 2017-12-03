Boat Collides With Tanker Off South Korean Coast, at Least 13 Killed - Reports

Four helicopters and 14 boats are conducting a search and rescue operation.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 13 people have been killed and two are missing after a chartered fishing boat collided with a tanker off the South Korean coast, Yonhap news agency reported, citing local officials.

The vessel was carrying 20 passengers and two crew members when it hit a tanker near the Yeongheung Island to the west of the country's capital of Seoul at 06:15 a.m. local time (21:15 GMT, Saturday).

The authorities have reportedly mobilized four helicopters and 14 boats for a search and rescue operation.

13 dead, 2 missing after a fishing boat carrying 22 people collided with a tanker and capsized off the coast of Incheon in South Korea on Sunday morning, Yonhap News Agency reports pic.twitter.com/FG9k0RIGWQ — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 3 декабря 2017 г.

The tragedy involving the sinking of the South Korean Sewol ferry in April 2014 claimed the lives of over 300 people, becoming one of the deadliest such incidents in the country's history.