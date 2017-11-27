Register
12:00 GMT +327 November 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A South Korean soldier (R) walks past a television screen reporting news of North Korea's latest submarine-launched ballistic missile test at a railway station in Seoul on August 25, 2016

    'Slow Down': Moscow Calls to Stop Further Penalties Against North Korea

    © AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    2873102

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov arrived in South Korea with an official visit to discuss the settlement of the crisis on the peninsula. At the session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Seoul Russian senior diplomat has commented on the latest stance of the Pyongyang's nuclear program, proposing possible ways of its peaceful solution.

    SEOUL (Sputnik) — Russia hopes to avoid the  apocalyptic scenarios conjured by the sequence of events in North-East Asia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday.

    “Unfortunately, I have to say that the apocalyptic version of developments in this region exists and I very much hope that there will be enough common sense among the regional community to prevent this negative scenario from happening,” Morgulov said at the session of Valdai Discussion Club in South Korea.

    Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister said that no one could give a definite assessment of the level of Pyongyang’s advances in the development of nuclear weapons, as North Korea is reluctant to disclose the issue,

    South Korean soldiers stand guard as a North Korean soldier (background) look on at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised zone dividing two Koreas. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE
    North Korea Reportedly Fortifies Its Border, Digs Trench After Recent Defection
    "In regards to the potential and capacities of North Korea, we could only take a guess as North Korea is a reserved side and no one could give a definite answer on the issue of the state and level of advancement of North Korean nuclear program," Morgulov said.

    The deputy foreign minister noted that Russia, in its regular contacts with North Korea, urges the latter to abstain from nuclear tests and points out that Pyongyang’s nuclear program is unacceptable.

    Meantime, If the sanctions against North Korea would be further enhanced to pressure Pyongyang to halt nuclear program, it could result in an outbreak of humanitarian crisis in the Asian country, Russian senior diplomat added.

    "I do not think that the tightening of pressure would lead to the results, which the authors of such policy expect. I am sure that if the goal is to make North Korea to abandon nuclear weapons and missile programs, it would be the last thing which North Koreans will give up as a result … further strengthening of sanctions against North Korea may lead this country to the brink of humanitarian crisis," Morgulov said.

    In addition, mutual threats and pressure between the United States and North Korea will not cut the knot of differences, which exists on the Korean peninsula, Morgulov stressed.

    "Does someone believe in illusions that the words of the US President on ’fire and fury’ attack or constant North Korean threats to turn magnificent city of Seoul into 'sea of flames', does someone really think that these threats could cut the knot, which for so many years have been tied around the peninsula? We would be naive to think that any of the sides in this confrontation is going to give in under pressure," Morgulov emphasized.

    A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Lavrov: Russia Doesn't Accept N Korea's Missile, Nuclear Gambit, Calls for Implementaton of UN Resolutions With China
    Morgulov pointed out that the principles of peaceful coexistence might be at the center of potential direct talks' between the United States and North Korea. As North Korea have not carried out any nuclear missile tests for two consecutive months, Morgulov noted that it could be a sign that the direct talks between Washington and Pyongyang might take place in accordance with "double freeze" scenario, proposed by China and Russia in June.

    “What theme of talks could be proposed in the first place? It is very simple: the principles of peaceful coexistence. I’m sure that that the lack of such an agreement on principles of mutual coexistence sparks mutual mistrust and bad blood [between the United States and North Korea],” Morgulov said at the session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Seoul.

    As there is no alternative to dialogue in the modern world, Moscow urges Washington and Pyongyang to “breathe out” and join negotiating table, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov concluded.

    “The alternative to dialogue and negotiations does not exist. But in order to start this dialogue, it is important to first of all slow down and breath out, as they say,” Morgulov said at the session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Seoul.

    A respite in relations between the United States and North Korea will help to divert the situation from the dangerous edge it has reached so far, the official added.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a ballistic rocket test-fire through a precision control guidance system in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) May 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    South Korean Spy Agency: North Korea's Next Nuclear Test ‘Is Possible Any Time'
    “A mutually negative influence of [North Korean missile] tests and [US] drills is beyond doubt,” Morgulov noted.

    Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have escalated in the wake of repeated ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test by Pyongyang followed by the sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council on North Korea. Most notably, in August, North Korea said it was considering a strategy to strike the US pacific territory of Guam. US President Donald Trump said, in turn, that the United States would respond to North Korea's threats with "fire and fury."

    China proposed a so-called double-freeze plan, providing for the cessation of North Korea's nuclear activity in exchange for halting the US-South Korean joint military drills. The plan creates the conditions for the negotiations between Seoul and Pyongyang, in course of which the two parties should set up the basic principles for the interstate relations, including the non-use of force and engagement to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. While supported by Russia, the plan has been rejected by the United States.

    Russian Roadmap to North Korea Settlement Not Dismissed

    Washington and Pyongyang have not dismissed Russian roadmap for the settlement of North Korean issue, but US drills impede the implementation of the initiative, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said.

    "We have presented the points of this roadmap to both sides [North Korea and the United States], I want to note that this plan has not been dismissed right away, neither in Washington, nor in Pyongyang," Morgulov said said at the press conference within the framework of the session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Seoul.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un aims a rifle at the Sporting Bullet Factory (File)
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Diplomatic Tools to Use Against North Korea Still Available - US Think Tank
    "Moreover, we have engaged in discussion of some elements of this plan separately with the United States and with North Korea, which shows that a discussion based on this suggestion is possible. The work began, but, unfortunately US actions in October-November, I mean the military drills, have seriously impeded our dialogue on settlement based on this roadmap," the diplomat added.

    In addition, Moscow hopes that intra-Korean dialogue will be resumed, as South Korea is ready for such talks, Morgulov said.

    "We believe that on the second stage of roadmap implementation the intra-Korean dialogue could be resumed. We know that our South Korean friends are ready for such work and hope that the North will also show interest," Morgulov said at a press conference in Seoul.

    North Korea has not conducted a nuclear missile test since September 15, when it launched a ballistic missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the northern Pacific.

    Meantime, South Korea is grateful to Russia for playing the role of a mediator in the settlement of the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula, Lee Do-hoon, South Korean Foreign Ministry’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, said on Monday.

    «Russia joined the sanctions [against North Korea] and we are grateful to the Russian side for role of a mediator in this issue,” Lee Do-hoon said at the session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Seoul.

    Talks on Gas Pipeline to South Korea via North Korea at Advanced Stage

    The talks on the construction of a gas pipeline to South Korea via North Korea are at an advanced stage and Moscow hopes that the political conditions for its implementation will emerge soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said.

    "The gas project is at the most advanced stage of the implementation, but the political situation unveiling on the [Korean] Peninsula does not let [us] bring the project into life. We hope that the political conditions for the implementation of this project, which is beneficial for all three sides, will emerge in the foreseeable future" Morgulov said.

    Seoul Sees Moscow Participating in 2018 Olympics

    South Korea hopes that the International Olympic Committee will make a fair decision so that Russia would be able to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics and Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a visit to the country, the South Korean Special Presidential Envoy Song Young-gil said on Monday.

    Sign at the Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA's office
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Russian Anti-Doping Agency 90% Reinstated - WADA President
    “I very much hope that IOC would make an objective decision and the Russian team would surely participate [in the Winter Olympics], while a visit by Putin would also take place,” Lee Do-hoon said at the session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Seoul.

    On November 16, the Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Foundation Board approved the recommendation of the Independent Compliance Review Committee not to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) compliant with the anti-doping code. According to media reports, the step could lead to the full disqualification of the Russian team from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

    The final decision will be made during the meeting of the IOC Executive Board on December 5-7. The 2018 Winter Olympic Games will be held in South Korean resort city of PyeongChang from February 9 to 25.

    Related:

    North Korea Reportedly Fortifies Its Border, Digs Trench After Recent Defection
    Lavrov: Russia Jointly With China Urges North Korea to Implement UN Resolutions
    US Imposes New Sanctions Against North Korea: 13 Entities, 20 Vessels Targeted
    Diplomatic Tools to Use Against North Korea Still Available - US Think Tank
    South Korean Spy Agency: North Korea's Next Nuclear Test ‘Is Possible Any Time'
    Tags:
    peace agreement, North Korean nuclear program, negotiations, Olympics, talks, security, diplomacy, nuclear, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Lee Do-hoon, Igor Morgulov, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What if Barbie and Ken Lived in USSR
    What if Barbie and Ken Lived in USSR
    Theresa the Avenger
    Theresa the Avenger
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok