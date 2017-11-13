Register
02:41 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean soldiers stand guard prior to a reunification rally in the border village of Panmunjom at the DMZ in North Korea, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015.

    American Arrested Following Failed Attempt to Sneak Into North Korea

    © AP Photo/ Dita Alangkara
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    4188761

    A 58-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested in South Korea for reportedly trying to sneak into North Korea Monday.

    The Louisianian, solely identified as "A," was detained by South Korean officials after he crossed into the 25-mile-wide Civilian Control Line without permission, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

    In order to enter the restricted area, which sits just south of the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas, people must have a permit, Stars and Stripes reported.

    "If it is determined that a US citizen has been detained, the embassy will provide appropriate consular services," an official with the US Embassy in Seoul told the outlet. "Privacy concerns prevent us from sharing information on individual cases."

    A South Korean news magazine with front cover photos of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and a headline Korean Peninsula Crisis is displayed at the Dong-A Ilbo building in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    'Do Not Try Us': Trump Warns North Korea, Offers 'Path to a Much Better Future'
    Initial reports of the incident suggested the man was trying to break into North Korea "for political purposes," but investigators later revealed that "he had no communist connections."

    Per Yonhap, a resident from the Baekhak Ward notified officials from the 28th Infantry Division after spotting the man in the area. "A," who was arrested an hour after officials were alerted, was later found in the Misan Ward.

    South Korea's Armed Forces and National Intelligence Service have since launched a joint probe into the matter.

    But this was not the only action officials were notified of on Monday.

    In a separate incident, a North Korean soldier was shot by a fellow servicemember while successfully crossing into South Korea through the Joint Security Area (JSA) at the DMZ, Yonhap reported.

    "A North Korean soldier defected from a guard post on the North Korean side of the JSA toward our side at 3:31 p.m.," Yonhap reported, citing a military official.

    The unidentified soldier, found bleeding on the southern side of the JSA, is now being treated for gunshot wounds he received to his shoulder and elbow. 

    Related:

    Will Trump Keep Tradition, Visit the DMZ in November? Nobody is Sure
    Explosion During Drill Kills South Korean Soldier, Injures Six More Near DMZ
    North Korean Soldier Defects by Walking Across Fortified DMZ
    US May in Fact Lose War Against North Korea, Ex-Pentagon Commander Says
    EXCLUSIVE: West 'Overestimates' China's Influence Over North Korea
    Tags:
    DMZ, Demilitarized Zone, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok