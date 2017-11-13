Indian President's Daughter Taken Off Flying Duty for Security Reasons

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s daughter has had a change in her work profile courtesy her father’s position.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Swati, Ram Nath Kovind’s daughter, who is an air-hostess with India’s national carrier Air India has now been assigned ground duties owing to her father’s profile.

As per sources, security reasons have been quoted as the reason for her being assigned ground duties.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s daughter Swati used to work as a cabin crew on Air India’s Boeing 787 and 777 flights but since last one month, she has been working in the integration department of Air India.

​Swati has been asked not to fly and assigned ground duties at the airline's headquarter in New Delhi by the state-run Air India as it will put unnecessary security risk.

Indias President Ramnath Kovind Air Hostess Daughter Swati Kovind



​President Ram Nath Kovind, who hails from a very humble background, has been an advocate in his career before joining political work and his family members have always maintained a low-profile and kept themselves out the political and media glare.