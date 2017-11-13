Philippines President Kicks off ASEAN Summit, Serenades Donald Trump

These days seem to be quite busy for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently hosting the 31st Summit of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He has kicked off the conference, which started with pageantry and a traditional cross-body handshake photo, and even performed for President Trump at the Summit's gala.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is holding its 31st Summit in Manila, Philippines. The county's President Duterte, who is chairing the meeting, opened it on Monday.
The leaders of the ASEAN member states and their dialogue partners attended an opening ceremony and participated in a traditional group cross-body handshake photo, during which each leader shakes the opposite hands of those next to him or her.
In a combination photo, U.S. President Donald Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, including Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, are crossing their arms for the traditional "ASEAN handshake" as he participates in the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017
The event was preceded by gala where the host surprised the participants with the popular Filipino love song "Ikaw" (You). President Duterte performed in a duet with local pop diva Pilita Corrales.
U.S. President Donald Trump toasts with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Honeylet Avancena during the gala dinner marking ASEAN's 50th anniversary in Manila, Philippines November 12, 2017
"Ladies and gentlemen, I sang, uninvited, a duet with Ms Pilita Corrales at the behest of the commander in chief of the United States," Duterte explained at the end of his performance.
One of the song's verses, translated from Filipino, begins: "You are the light in my world, half of this heart of mine". The Philippines leader however did not specify if it was meant particularly for Donald Trump.
(L-R) ASEAN delegates, Timor designated Representative Aurelio Gutteres, South Korea's President Moon Jae-In, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Myanmar's State Councellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, US President Donald Trump, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during the Opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Manila on November 13, 2017
On Monday, Rodrigo Duterte and President Trump had a bilateral meeting. Following the encounter, Harry Roque, Duterte's spokesman, told a news conference that the relationship between the two presidents was "warm, friendly and candid" and noted that they shared similar feelings about former US President Barack Obama.
Duterte sparred with former US leader in the past, vowing to say "son of a bitch I will swear at you" in case Barack Obama questioned him about extrajudicial killings at the ASEAN Summit in Laos last year.
Protesters are hosed by a water cannon as they clash with police during a rally against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017
The Summit is attended by ten ASEAN member states and eleven dialogue partners. Russia is represented by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)