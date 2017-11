According to the US Geological Service, a magnitude 5.8 quake hit off the east coast of Japan on Monday. The epicenter was recorded some 218 miles (351 km) east of the Japan's Sendai, Honshu coast at the depth of nearly 5.9 miles (9.5km).

Meantime, the Japanese Meteorological Agency have reported the quake's magnitude was 5.7 and it struck at a depth of about 10 km. The agency added that the quake was not severe or close enough to cause destruction on land.