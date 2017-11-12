Register
20:37 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for Judge Gorsuch as an associate justice of the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, April 10, 2017.

    Trump: 'Time to Get Back to Healing a World That is Shattered and Broken'

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    28202887

    US President Donald Trump has said that heavy sanctions imposed on Russia should not become a barrier to future friendly cooperation between the two nations, adding that cordial international relations would be likely to help resolve the North Korean threat and many other global issues.

    Trump's comments on the possible improvement of relations with Moscow came hours after he told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin sincerely denied, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, any Kremlin interference in the US presidential election.

    "Russia has been very very heavily sanctioned, they were sanctioned at a very high level and that took place very recently. It's now time to get back to healing a world that is shattered and broken… I feel that having Russia in a friendly posture as opposed to always fighting with them is an asset to the world and an asset to our country, not a liability," during a joint press conference with Vietnamese President Tran Dại Quang. "We have to get to work [with Russia] to solve Syria, to solve North Korea, to solve Ukraine, to solve terrorism," the US leader stated.

    Trump has clarified his remarks on Russia's alleged meddling in 2016 US presidential elections, stressing that "I believe that he [Putin] feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. As to whether I believe it or not I am with our agencies… I believe in our intelligence agencies, I have worked with them very strongly.

    In 2014, relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated over the alleged involvement of Moscow in the Ukrainian conflict and the reunification of Crimea with Russia. After that the EU and the US have imposed sanctions on Russian energy, banking, defense and other sectors of economy.

     

    Commenting on the North Korean issue, Trump also stressed that the US needs "progress, not provocation."

    "All responsible nations must act now to ensure that North Korea’s rogue regime stops threatening the world with unthinkable loss of life," according to Trump.

    Trump welcomed Beijing's moves to help put an end to the tensions in the region.

    Earlier on in the day, the US President said that he "tried hard" to be a friend of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in spite of all of his insults.

    In September, Kim called Trump a "mentally deranged US dotard" after the US President threatened to “totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend the United States.

    The situation on the Korean peninsula has escalated in recent months after Pyongyang carried out several ballistic missile and nuclear tests in violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Earlier, the UNSC adopted its toughest resolution against North Korea, restricting oil exports, as well as the country's access to gas liquids, and banning the import of textile products from the Asian nation.

    Donald Trump described himself as "a very good mediator and arbitrator" while speaking about his readiness to help resolve the longstanding South China Sea territorial dispute among several states, and referred to Beijing's stance on the issue as a problem. China has been reportedly building artificial islets in the sea.

    "If I can help mediate or arbitrate, please let me know," Trump said.

    READ MORE: Back Off: Beijing Tells US South China Sea Disputes Not Theirs to Solve

    A new round of tensions arose earlier this year when Vietnam had to halt its oil exploration project in the South China Sea, which is contested by Beijing, allegedly due to Chinese pressure.

    Washington has been backing Hanoi in the dispute.

    Related:

    US Senator McCain Slams Donald Trump Over 'Believing in Sincerity'
    APEC Summit: Reasons Behind Absence of Formal Putin-Trump Meeting Revealed
    Pyongyang Brands Trump 'Destroyer of Peace' as US, S Korea Start Naval Drills
    'On-the-Fly' Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit Regrettable – Russian MP
    Trump’s Tax Plan: Victory at Last?
    Tags:
    Kim Jong-un, peace, relations, sanctions, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Vietnam, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok