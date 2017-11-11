Pyongyang Brands Trump 'Destroyer of Peace' as US, S Korea Start Naval Drills

North Korea has launched a stinging attack on US President Donald Trump following his visit to South Korea.
"Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula," a North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said Saturday, in a statement published by the KCNA news agency.
Also on Saturday, the US and South Korean navies launched four days of joint drills off the east coast of South Korea.
According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the exercises involve three US aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz, the Ronald Reagan and the Theodore Roosevelt. Also taking part are 11 US Aegis ships and 7 South Korean Aegis ships, featuring the Aegis ballistic missile defense system.
US President Donald Trump visited Seoul earlier this week, on a 13-day tour of five Asian countries. He made a speech to the South Korean parliament, in which he criticized the country's northern neighbor.
"I have also come here, to this peninsula, to deliver a message directly to the leader of the North Korean dictatorship, Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face," Trump told Pyongyang.
All comments
Show new comments (0)