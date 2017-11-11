Register
20:34 GMT +3
12 November 2017
    The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier arrives in the South Korean port city of Busan on October 21, 2017

    Pyongyang Brands Trump 'Destroyer of Peace' as US, S Korea Start Naval Drills

    © AFP 2017/ YONHAP
    Asia & Pacific
    Donald Trump's presence in Asia appears not to have calmed tensions in the Korean peninsula, where South Korea has launched joint military drills with the US; in turn, Pyongyang has called the US President a "destroyer" who has "begged for a nuclear war."

    North Korea has launched a stinging attack on US President Donald Trump following his visit to South Korea.

    "Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula," a North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said Saturday, in a statement published by the KCNA news agency.

    Also on Saturday, the US and South Korean navies launched four days of joint drills off the east coast of South Korea. 

    According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the exercises involve three US aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz, the Ronald Reagan and the Theodore Roosevelt. Also taking part are 11 US Aegis ships and 7 South Korean Aegis ships, featuring the Aegis ballistic missile defense system.

    
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Navy
    
    The drills aim to show "strong will and firm military readiness to defeat any provocation by North Korea with dominant force in the event of crisis," the South Korean military stated.

    US President Donald Trump visited Seoul earlier this week, on a 13-day tour of five Asian countries. He made a speech to the South Korean parliament, in which he criticized the country's northern neighbor.

    "I have also come here, to this peninsula, to deliver a message directly to the leader of the North Korean dictatorship, Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face," Trump told Pyongyang.

