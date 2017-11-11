Protesters in Manila Take to the Streets Over Trump’s Visit for ASEAN (VIDEO)

MANILA (Sputnik) — According to the local media reports, the protesters plan to burn an effigy of Donald Trump on Monday, and hold other rallies near the US Embassy and the International Conference Center, where the major events of the summit will be held.
Earlier, around 350 protesters have attempted to march to the US Embassy in Manila, but the police have stopped them before they could reach the compound.
#BanTrumpPH! Protests now at the US Embassy in Manila. Imperyalismo, ibagsak! pic.twitter.com/jpQIdmrsoy— UMA Pilipinas (@UMApilipinas) 10 ноября 2017 г.
The activists were shouting anti-US slogans and carried banners saying "Ban Trump."
WATCH: Protesters clash with police outside the US Embassy in Manila. Rallyists hold protest action against US President Donald J. Trump. | via Edd Gumban pic.twitter.com/XYeYgfmCuh— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) 10 ноября 2017 г.
Trump started his Asian trip in early November, having already visited Japan, South Korea and China. On Friday, Trump arrived in Vietnam for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, and on Sunday, he is scheduled to arrive in the Philippines to take part in the ASEAN-US summit.
