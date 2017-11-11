South Korean Authorities Reportedly Arrest Ex-Defense Minister

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's former Defense Chief Kim Kwan-jin was arrested early Saturday due to his alleged attempts to sway public opinion in favor of the past conservative government.

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Kim Kwan-jin and Deputy Defense Minister Lim Kwan-bin stand accused of involvement in an alleged online campaign between 2010 and 2012 that sought to garner support for the cabinet of the former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak by posting a massive number of comments on the Internet.

Kim was reportedly briefed on the operation, which was in violation of the Military Criminal Act, while Lim is also suspected of receiving bribes from one of the officials involved in the campaign.

According to the news agency, South Korean prosecutors are expected to expand the investigation to other former presidential officials such as Kim Tae-hyo, who served as senior secretary for external strategies when former president Lee was in office.

Yonhap News Agency said that the investigation could eventually reach Lee.

Earlier, the former South Korean President has flatly rejected any accusations regarding the matter, the agency said.