20:38 GMT +312 November 2017
    South Korean National Security Adviser Kim Kwan-jin (2nd L), South Korean Unification Minister Hong Yong-pyo (L), Secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea Kim Yang Gon (R), and Hwang Pyong-so (2nd R), the top military aide to the North's leader Kim Jong Un, talk during the inter-Korean high-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, in this picture provided by the Unification Ministry and released by Yonhap on August 25, 2015

    South Korean Authorities Reportedly Arrest Ex-Defense Minister

    © REUTERS/ Unification Ministry
    Asia & Pacific
    184360

    According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's former Defense Chief Kim Kwan-jin was arrested early Saturday due to his alleged attempts to sway public opinion in favor of the past conservative government.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — Kim Kwan-jin and Deputy Defense Minister Lim Kwan-bin stand accused of involvement in an alleged online campaign between 2010 and 2012 that sought to garner support for the cabinet of the former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak by posting a massive number of comments on the Internet.

    Kim was reportedly briefed on the operation, which was in violation of the Military Criminal Act, while Lim is also suspected of receiving bribes from one of the officials involved in the campaign.

    According to the news agency, South Korean prosecutors are expected to expand the investigation to other former presidential officials such as Kim Tae-hyo, who served as senior secretary for external strategies when former president Lee was in office.

    Yonhap News Agency said that the investigation could eventually reach Lee.

    Earlier, the former South Korean President has flatly rejected any accusations regarding the matter, the agency said.

