Register
20:39 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Air India Airlines Boeing 787 (File)

    Time’s Up: Air India Pilot Refuses to Fly, Leaving Passengers in the Lurch

    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    161560

    The passengers of an Air India flight from Jaipur to Delhi were clueless about why their flight did not take off and why they were taken by road to Delhi. Some were given accommodation in Jaipur and flown to Delhi on a different flight the next morning.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian aviation sector is facing one embarrassment after another with the latest being that a pilot refused to fly the craft he was supposed to fly, leaving passengers in the lurch.

    The incident occurred in Jaipur in India's eastern state of Rajasthan where passengers of an Air India flight were waiting for their departure to Delhi. However, after waiting for a considerable amount of time, they were informed that the pilot who was supposed to fly them to Delhi was unable to carry on with his duty.

    "The pilot and crew of a flight coming from Delhi were scheduled to take the flight (9I-644) from Jaipur to Delhi last night. But, the flight from Delhi was delayed and landed at Jaipur at 1:30 a.m.," a staff at the Air India station office told an Indian news agency on condition of anonymity.

    It later came to be known that the pilot refused to take up the assignment, as his duty time had already exceeded the prescribed limit due to the delay of the previous flight.

    "The pilot's duty time got over and therefore, he could not take the flight," J S Balhara, director of Jaipur Sanganer airport, told media after the incident.
    He also added that a pilot cannot exceed duty hours for safety reasons as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms.

    The incident, which happened on Thursday morning, comes close on the heels of a viral video of an Indigo airline passenger being manhandled by the staff on the tarmac while he was waiting to board a bus to the arrival terminal.

     

     

    Related:

    Plane Flying From Abu Dhabi Skids Off Runway in India, 102 Passengers Evacuated
    Air India Pilots Suspended for Forgetting to Retract Plane’s Landing Gear
    Russia Keen to Make Passenger Plane Parts in India
    Tags:
    plane, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok