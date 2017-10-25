Register
16:49 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People watch a TV news reporting about a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea ,at the Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017

    N Korean Diplomat Says to Take Nuclear Bomb Test Threat 'Literally'

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    31411

    The previous nuclear bomb test conducted by Pyongyang in September was followed by international condemnation and the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution imposing severe sanctions on North Korea.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A senior North Korean diplomat told CNN that the world should take Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho's threat to conduct a nuclear bomb test over the Pacific Ocean seriously.

    "The foreign minister is very well aware of the intentions of our supreme leader, so I think you should take his words literally," diplomat Ri Yong Pil told CNN.

    The statement clarified a remark previously made by North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho, who said last month that the DPRK may consider conducting "the most powerful detonation" of a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean amid the unprecedented escalation of tensions with the United States.

    READ MORE: North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Site Crumbling, But Far From Finished

    Moreover, Kim Jong-un earlier this month praised the country's nuclear weapons as a means of "safeguarding peace" on the Korean Peninsula amid US pressure.

    Latest North Korean Nuclear Test

    North Korea conducted its latest and so far most powerful H-bomb test on September 3, which prompted a unanimous UNSC vote in favor of imposing more sanctions — so far the toughest — on Pyongyang, restricting oil exports and banning imports of textile products from the Asian nation, as well as the country's access to international markets.

    The tensions in particular led to an exchange of threats between Washington and Pyongyang, with Trump threatening to take a "devastating" military option and "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend the United States, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warning Washington of the "highest level of hard-line countermeasures in history."

    Lt. Gen. David Petraeus testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2007, before the Senate Armed Services Committee's confirmation hearing on his nomination to Multi-National Forces in Iraq.
    © AP Photo/ Dennis Cook
    Former CIA Director Petraeus: Nuclear War With North Korea Unlikely
    When commenting on the latest successful hydrogen bomb test, the deputy speaker of the North Korean Parliament, Ahn Dong Chu, said earlier this month, "It was the US that forced the DPRK to create a hydrogen bomb," adding that Pyongyang will continue to expand it nuclear arsenal as long as a "threat from the US" remains.

    Lately, the already aggravated crisis on the Korean Penunsula has further ignited amid the US-South Korean joint drills and Washington's military buildup in Asia-Pacific. Pyongyang has repeatedly slammed the annual war games as destablizing the security situation in the region, with the North Korean state-run news agency KNCA issuing an unprecedented warning earlier in October, claiming that "the US should expect that it would face unimaginable strike at an unimaginable time."

    Washington, it its turn, has been sending mixed signals on the issue, with US President Donald Trump hinting at a military solution being on the table, while the Pentagon chief and the US secretary of state are saying that Washington first of all relies on diplomacy.

    READ MORE: Tillerson on N Korea: US to Continue Diplomatic Efforts 'Until First Bomb Drops'

    Most recently, Trump said that the US is "prepared for anything" with regard to the situation around North Korea. Moreover, the US has deployed three strike groups in the Asia-Pacific region, including the USS Nimitz, which is the largest warship in the world, a United States Navy supercarrier and the lead ship of her class.

    Related:

    US, South Korea, Japan Military Drills a ‘Message to the North Koreans’
    ‘A Real Danger’ of ‘Miscalculation’ Between US, North Korea, Expert Warns
    North Korea's Missiles: Range, Types and History
    Tags:
    nuclear bomb, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok