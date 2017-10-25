Register
16:50 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Representatives link arms during a brief photo session at the start of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting and its Dialogue Partners in Clark, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines

    India Prods ASEAN to Take Action Against China, Pakistan for Helping North Korea

    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    81018

    India has called for an investigation into North Korea’s proliferation links. The country is of the view that there are no good terrorists and “terrorism anywhere is a threat everywhere.”

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday said that those helping North Korea in its nuclear and missile proliferation should be held accountable, in what is being seen as an indirect reference to the alleged role of Pakistan and China.

    During her first foreign trip as defense minister at the ASEAN Defense Ministers' meeting in the Philippines, Nirmala Sitharaman said that North Korea's nuclear tests have triggered serious concern in the region.

    "It is important that North Korea's (DPRK) proliferation linkages are investigated and those who have supported its nuclear and missile program are held accountable," Sitharaman said.

    ​The Indian defense minister also warned world leaders of the evolving global challenges and asked them to be prepared for military and non-traditional threats.

    "New developments in social media and cyberspace have expanded the threat, as these are exploited by terrorists to develop less visible but lethal ways and means of manipulating peoples' minds," she added.

    North Korean defectors stage a rally against South Korean government's policy against the North in front of the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Two North Korean Defectors Go Missing in China - Seoul
    Taking a dig at China's posture in the South China Sea, Sitharaman said that nations should resolve maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law. "We support a rules-based order for oceans and sea that is critical for the continued growth and development of the Indo-Pacific region," Sitharaman added.

    ADMM-Plus is an annual meeting that brings together the defense ministers of ten ASEAN countries and eight "dialogue partners" which include India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.

     

     

    Related:

    China Expresses Support for Moscow's Position on North Korean Crisis Settlement
    Targeting China: 'North Korea is Just a Platform and Pretext' in the US Game
    US THAAD Missile Defense Systems in S Korea Target Russia, China - Moscow
    Tags:
    ASEAN, Nirmala Sitharaman, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok