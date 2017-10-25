Russia Provides Philippines With Batch of Military Equipment

Russia has donated a batch of military equipment to the Philippines, including small arms, munition and military trucks, following an intergovernmental agreement signed between Moscow and Manila on defense industry cooperation.

MANILA (Sputnik) — The military equipment delivery ceremony was held aboard the Russian Pacific Fleet's Admiral Panteleyev destroyer and was attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Russia donates 5 thousand AK-74 riffles, ammunitions, helmets & 20 military trucks to the Philippines @UNTVNewsRescue pic.twitter.com/0yFNiKtaiw — Rosalie C. Coz (@rosalie_coz) 25 октября 2017 г.

The military batch reportedly contained nearly 5,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles, about 1 million cartridges and 20 military trucks.

President Duterte to receive military equipment from Russia this morning | @InaAndolong pic.twitter.com/T8nS7XaaRn — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) 25 октября 2017 г.

The Philippines faces certain problems in purchasing new weapons from the United States as Washington imposes specific trade conditions on Manila.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Russia Starts Kalashnikov Assault Rifle Deliveries to Philippines

In May, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed Manila's interest in advanced Russian weapons, including helicopters, planes, as well as precision-guided weapons to help combat the terror threat. According to the Philippine ambassador, Manila could sign a series of arms delivery contracts with Moscow by the end of the year.

Manila has also shown interest in Russia's anti-terror equipment amid the ongoing operation against a Daesh-linked terrorist group.