Russia Provides Philippines With Batch of Military Equipment

MANILA (Sputnik) — The military equipment delivery ceremony was held aboard the Russian Pacific Fleet's Admiral Panteleyev destroyer and was attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.
Russia donates 5 thousand AK-74 riffles, ammunitions, helmets & 20 military trucks to the Philippines @UNTVNewsRescue pic.twitter.com/0yFNiKtaiw— Rosalie C. Coz (@rosalie_coz) 25 октября 2017 г.
The military batch reportedly contained nearly 5,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles, about 1 million cartridges and 20 military trucks.
President Duterte to receive military equipment from Russia this morning | @InaAndolong pic.twitter.com/T8nS7XaaRn— CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) 25 октября 2017 г.
The Philippines faces certain problems in purchasing new weapons from the United States as Washington imposes specific trade conditions on Manila.
Manila has also shown interest in Russia's anti-terror equipment amid the ongoing operation against a Daesh-linked terrorist group.
