Register
16:53 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

    Vinegar and Honey: US Offers to Negotiate With ‘Moderate’ Taliban Members

    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1109

    The US has extended an invitation to some members of the Taliban to negotiate and join the Afghan government.

    “We have to continue to fight against the Taliban, against others, in order for them to understand they will never win a military victory,” US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters in Doha Monday. He added, however, that, "there are, we believe, moderate voices among the Taliban, voices that do not want to continue to fight forever… So we are looking to engage with those voices and have them engage in a reconciliation process leading to a peace process and their full involvement and participation in the government.”

    Former Taliban fighters look on as they stand alongside their weapons in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province on March 19, 2014
    © AFP 2018/ Noorullah Shirzada
    US Lacks Intelligence to Successfully Target Taliban - Ex-Canadian Diplomat

    Counterterrorism expert Max Abrahms told Sputnik News that it is false to conclude that the Taliban will fail against the foreign occupation, and that in fact the Taliban “is not showing signs of weakness,” pointing out that they have been gaining territory. “The notion that we’re going to turn the tide doesn’t seem realistic,” Abrahms added.

    “There’s a place for them in the government if they are ready to come, renouncing terrorism, renouncing violence and being committed to a stable prosperous Afghanistan,” Tillerson said.

    The main reason for offering the Taliban a seat at the diplomatic table in joining Kabul’s government is to help the US “graciously” exit, the Council on Foreign Relations member said, if indeed the US ever does leave the Central Asian nation.

    Taliban fighters. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    Ex-US Army Officer: New CIA Policy Certain to Boost Taliban Insurgency

    In February, Afghan political analyst Seyed Ishaq Gilani told Sputnik News he was skeptical about the future of Kabul-Taliban relations. “The presence of foreign military forces did not meet our expectations. The international community pledged a lot but failed to deliver. And neither the authorities nor those backing the Taliban managed to hammer out a full-fledged peace program” during prior talks, the analyst said. 

    Tillerson also made a point of criticizing the Pakistani government ahead of a Tuesday visit to Islamabad. “Pakistan needs to, I think, take a clear-eyed view of the situation that they are confronted with in terms of the number of terrorist organizations that find safe haven inside Pakistan. So we want to work closely with Pakistan to create a more stable and secure Pakistan as well,” the former ExxonMobil chief executive said. 

    Related:

    Over 90 Taliban Militants Killed in Operation in Southern Afghanistan
    'There is None': Moscow on Russia's Alleged Support for Taliban in Afghanistan
    Taliban Vows to Continue Jihad as Response to Trump's Decision on Afganistan
    Security Forces Kill Taliban Commander, Four Other Militants in Afghanistan
    Trump Won't 'Tame Taliban Insurgency' by Sending More Troops to Afghanistan
    Tags:
    Taliban, Dr Max Abrahms, Rex Tillerson, United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok