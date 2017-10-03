Register
03 October 2017
    Asian water buffalo. (File)

    Two-Headed Buffalo Calf Born in Pakistan Catches Global Media Attention (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Asia & Pacific
    A two-headed calf born in the dairy farm of a breeder in Pakistan is being hailed as a miracle and is gathering public attention.

    A baby calf which was born with a two-headed body in a Pakistani dairy farm in Karachi is being hailed as a miracle of 'Allah' and is getting a rapturous welcome.

    The calf, born on September 27 at Lucky Foods Dairy Farm has one body, two heads, four eyes, two mouths, two noses and four ears; a rare condition called polycephaly (multiple headed), which is believed to occur when an embryo begins to split into twins but stops, so that the twins remain attached.

    The calf has yet to be named, but the owner of the dairy farm has gone public by releasing a video in which he is praising the birth of the calf as a miracle of Allah, and is saying that it is a divine gift for his farm. He claims that his farm does not engage in artificial milking and reproduction. Therefore, God was happy with their deeds and sent a miracle to them.

    As per reports, the calf is too weak to lift his heavy heads so is he unable to suckle from his mother and is being fed with a bottle for the time being.
    'A two-headed calf! I didn't believe it when the farm manager gave me the news on the phone; I rushed to the farm to see the calf. It is a miracle,” Lucky Foods Dairy owner Salman Mamnoon Hussain said.

    Upon touching the calf, I was surprised to see that his one head was cold and the other was a bit hot. I didn't believe the calf would survive even for a day but the calf has defied the odds to survive for a week, he added.

    The people taking care of the calf have said that they are working towards keeping the calf healthy and alive and they wish to see the calf get up and walk on its own.
    Each head of a polycephalic animal has its own brain, and they share control of the organs and limbs, though the specific structure of the connections varies between each case. In this case with two heads, the animal is bicephalic. Medically, such animals with such conditions are believed to have rarely lived beyond a few months.

    calf, buffalo, India
