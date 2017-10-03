North Korea Threatens Japan With 'Nuclear Clouds' in Response to Pressure

According to media reports, North Korea has threatened Japan with "nuclear clouds" if pressure against Pyongyang continues.

TOKYO (Sputnik) – North Korea has threatened Japan with "nuclear clouds" in the event of continued pressure against Pyongyang, according to a statement published by the state news agency.

The statement comes in response to a recent speech by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly, in which he urged the international community to put more pressure on North Korea, deprive the country of the funds and technology necessary for the development of missile and nuclear programs.

"Japan's pressure on North Korea, aggravating tensions on the Korean peninsula, is a suicide bringing nuclear clouds to the Japanese islands. Nobody knows, when the situation, put on an explosive edge, will turn into a nuclear war. But if the fuse of nuclear war is set on fire, it will break out on the Japanese islands in a moment," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has become aggravated due to Pyongyang's missile launches and nuclear tests . The most recent one was conducted on September 15, when North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the northern Pacific some 20 minutes after the launch.

The UN Security Council has adopted a number of resolutions condemning Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons. On September 11, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted its toughest resolution yet against North Korea over its latest nuclear test and repeated missile launches.

Resolution 2375 restricts oil exports to Pyongyang, bans the import of textile products from North Korea as well as the country's access to liquefied gas. The sanctions also include measures mandating the closer inspection of cargo ships going in and out of North Korea and a ban on all joint ventures, to cut North Korea off from foreign investments.