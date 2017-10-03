Register
03 October 2017
    Newly arrived Rohingya refugees board a boat as they transfer to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2, 2017

    Olive Branch? Myanmar Pledges Massive Repatriation of Rohingya People

    Asia & Pacific
    Myanmar authorities have signaled their readiness to bring back more than 500,000 Rohingya refugees who fled to neighboring Bangladesh to avoid a violent military clampdown.

    Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said that during his recent talks with a senior Myanmar representative, a consensus on the issue had finally been achieved.

    "The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere, and Myanmar has made a proposal to take back the Rohingya refugees," Mahmood Ali was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying.

    A boat carrying Rohingya refugees is seen leaving Myanmar through Naf river while thousands other waiting in Maungdaw, Myanmar, September 7, 2017
    India Rules Out Mediation Between Myanmar, Bangladesh on Rohingya Issue
    He said that Myanmar and Bangladesh had agreed to establish a joint working group to cooperate on repatriating Rohingya people.

    Reuters, in turn, cited Myanmar' Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Win Myat Aye as saying that bringing back the Rohingya refugees who have fled to Bangladesh remains Myanmar's "immediate priority."

    "The repatriation process can start any time for those who wish to return to Myanmar. The verification of refugees will be based on the 1993 agreement between the Myanmar and Bangladesh governments," Aye said.

    Myanmar does not recognize the Rohingya Muslims as citizens. Instead, they are largely seen as illegal immigrants from Muslim Bangladesh.

    Rohingya villagers watch as international media visit Maung Hna Ma village, Buthidaung township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar July 14, 2017.
    'Political Pressure' and Humanitarian Aid: Iran Sets Sight on Rohingya Crisis in Myanmar
    The Rohingya crisis, which had its origins in a conflict dating back to the 19th century, intensified on August 25, 2017, when Muslim insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

    The attacks were followed by a brutal state crackdown, which resulted in clashes and the death of hundreds of Rohingya people.

    More than half a million Rohingya Muslims fled their nation's army as it advanced, crossing into neighboring Bangladesh.

