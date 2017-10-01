Diplomatic Channels Open for DPRK Now, but Not 'Forever' - US State Department

US State Secretary Rex Tillerson acknowledged that there were open channels for communications with North Korean leader, however, Pyongyang is not willing to engage in a negotiation process. Now Trump's administration is sending a clear message to North Korea.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Diplomatic channels are currently open for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but it will not be always like that, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Sunday.

Diplomatic channels are open for #KimJongUn for now. They won't be open forever @StateDept @potus — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) October 1, 2017

Spokeswoman also stressed that the United States would prevent obtaining of a nuclear capability by North Korea either through diplomacy or force, which is up to the US government to decide.

The statements came a few hours after US President Donald Trump said that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was "wasting his time" trying to engage in denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

…Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

On Saturday, Tillerson said that Washington had several lines of communication with North Korea, and the country was probing Pyongyang's willingness to engage in denuclearization talks. Later in the day, the US State Department said that Pyongyang showed no interest or readiness to discuss the nuclear problem.