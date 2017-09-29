India Rules Out Mediation Between Myanmar, Bangladesh on Rohingya Issue

The Indian government has denied reports that it is interested in mediating between Myanmar and Bangladesh to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

India has categorically said that the government will only provide humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh to deal with the heavy influx of Rohingyas who have been entering the country after fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

"We are focusing on the humanitarian assistance under ‘Operation Insaniyat' and we have sent out three sorties of relief material. Thousands of family packets have been delivered, these items consist of materials to be used by the families who have been displaced and who are in Bangladesh," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said today.

"The two countries are in close touch, they are coordinating the situation which is developing out of the arrival of the displaced persons in the country. We are committed to assist Bangladesh and are extending our full support in handling this issue," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said.

Earlier, Bangladesh had asked India to use its influence to put pressure on Myanmar to end violence in Rakhine state.

The sudden influx of around half a million Rohingyas in Bangladesh has put enormous strain on the government. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has appealed to the international community for help.