India's 101Ft Tall Bamboo Sculpture Aims for World Record

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — A 101-foot tall idol of a Hindu goddess is set to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as makers of the statue have claimed that it is the tallest bamboo sculpture in the world. The idol is sculpted by famed artisan Nuruddin Ahmed and his team from the north-eastern state of Assam.

"We have written to the Guinness Book of Records staking our claim that the idol is the tallest bamboo structure and are waiting for their response. We are sure we will make it to the Limca Book of Records," Nuruddin Ahmed said.

Ahmed and his team, who have been making idols since 1975, used nearly 6,000 bamboos pieces for making the structure of Durga. However, when the sculpture was about to complete, a severe storm destroyed it on September 17. Later, Ahmed and his team resurrected it as it had to be installed for worship during the ongoing "Navratra" festival.

"The workers were demoralized when the storm destroyed the idol. But we resolved to reconstruct it and ensured that it was ready two days before the festival," Ahmed said.