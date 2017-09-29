Register
04:08 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017

    Beijing Population Capped at 23 Million to Keep City ‘Harmonious and Livable’

    © AP Photo/ Thomas Peter/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 126 0 0

    The city of Beijing will place a ceiling the number of people who may live in the Chinese capital at 23 million in an effort to become “a world-class harmonious and livable city,” the Diplomat reports.

    A 2010 census placed Beijing’s population at 19.6 million. The number of residents in the massive capital grew to 21.7 million by 2016.

    An onlooker takes a photo as China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong, China July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bobby Yip
    Beijing Wants You! to Join the People’s Liberation Army in Hong Kong

    The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council issued a new decree on Wednesday calling on the city of Beijing to “strictly control the city’s scale.” The creation of an ecological protection zone and new rules slowing the development of urban sprawl were also included as part of the Communist Party and State Council’s “red lines” the city is not allowed to cross, according to the statement.

    The capital city’s “four centers” – national politics, culture, international communications, and science and technology – are areas the State Council would like Beijing to continue to “strengthen.” To do this, the city can start by “focusing on the sectors including science and technology, finance, cultural and creative services, integrated circuits, new energy, and other high-tech and emerging industries.”

    “The construction land in the city should be reduced to about 2,860 square kilometers by 2020 and 2,760 square kilometers by 2035,” the statement said.  

    Vehicles drive on the 5th Ring Road in smog during morning rush hour on the fourth day after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing, China, December 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jason Lee
    Beijing Region Hard Pressed to Meet State Council's Air Quality Target

    Critics argue that some of the new projects essentially amount to gentrification. To achieve population targets, Beijing is “getting rid of those people who are not welcome, or to be more specific, those non-local people who are labelled as ‘the lower class’ by some Chinese experts,” the Diplomat’s Charlotte Gao wrote.

    In 2013, the State Council set a five-year air quality goal to cut fine particulate matter levels 25 percent for areas in North China, including Beijing. While air quality improved for the first four years after the target was set, in 2017 the trend has reversed and the Beijing region is now no longer expected to meet the State Council’s goals. Officials have pointed to “unfavorable weather conditions” as one of the main reasons for rising particulate matter levels. 

    Related:

    Beijing Unveils 'Smartest' Parking Lot After Five Years
    Sanctions Against N Korea Unable to Fundamentally Resolve Crisis – Beijing
    Beijing Wants You! to Join the People’s Liberation Army in Hong Kong
    Beijing on Possible Trump's China Trade Crackdown Over DPRK: 'It's Unacceptable'
    Still Building: Think Tank Says Beijing Continuing South China Sea Construction
    Tags:
    civil population, Beijing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok