Register
02:37 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    An onlooker takes a photo as China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails into Hong Kong, China July 7, 2017

    Beijing Wants You! to Join the People’s Liberation Army in Hong Kong

    © REUTERS/ Bobby Yip
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    245420

    The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has started airing videos of battle tanks, PHL-03 rocket launcher systems and WZ-19 attack helicopters based in the PLA’s Hong Kong garrison in an effort to “attract young recruits,” the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported Thursday.

    Hong Kong’s reputation as an international city and the rapid development of the military stronghold there both stand to be major selling points for potential new recruits. Or at least Chinese military planners seem to think so. 

    The PLA previously complained that a significant portion of young trainees from an undisclosed municipality failed fitness examinations due to what they described as time spent playing computer games, “excessive masturbation and too little physical activity,” according to an August report published by the People’s Liberation Army Daily.  

    December 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Photoshop Fail! China Uses Russian MiGs, US Warships to Celebrate Military Might (PHOTO)

    The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison has been tasked with providing for Hong Kong’s defense since 1997, when the former British crown colony’s sovereignty was transferred to Beijing as part of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

    “The popularity of the PLA’s Hong Kong garrison has grown [in mainland China] since the Liaoning [aircraft carrier] was opened to the public for the first time during a visit to Hong Kong” in July, Antony Wong Dong, a military analyst, told SCMP.

    The videos posted by the PLA this week depict high-tech weaponry in an apparent effort to show potential recruits what they could get their hands on if they join the military.

    The Hong Kong garrison is a highly desirable location to be stationed for PLA troops, according to the Post, “even though recruits must meet higher education, political and physical requirements than applicants for mainland bases.” The base remains popular despite the fact that troops stationed in Hong Kong are prohibited from dating Hong Kong residents.

    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier is seen during its launching ceremony in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Too Late Now to Say Sorry? China Regrets Military Poster of US Ships and Russian Jets

    Nevertheless, the videos showcasing sophisticated weaponry represent a major step forward for the folks running the PLA’s “propaganda department.”

    In April, the PLA apologized for broadcasting an embarrassing poster that clearly showed non-Chinese military assets: Russian MiG-35 aircraft and US-made amphibious assault ships were poorly photoshopped onto a poster next to China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier. According to the Global Times, it was the first time China’s Defense Ministry atoned for a work error.

    The public relations fail prompted one user on Weibo, a hugely popular social media site in China, to quip, “Everyone at the propaganda department is mentally deficient.”

    Related:

    China May Launch 2nd Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Late April
    China's Liaoning Carrier Group Conducts Military Tests in Yellow Sea
    Chinese AFC Liaoning Departs for Drills With a Possible Port Call in Hong Kong
    Indian Navy Learning to Combat Chinese Submarines in Major Drill
    Chinese Navy Gets First State-of-the-Art Guided Missile Destroyer
    Tags:
    army recruits, PLA, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok