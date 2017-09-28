Indian Priest Rescued From Daesh Captivity Returns Home

The rescue of Father Uzhunnalil is seen as a major diplomatic achievement for Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as she personally coordinated the rescue efforts with the government of Oman.

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Indian Priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil who was recently rescued from Daesh captivity in Yemen reached India today. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and expressed his gratitude for the efforts made by the government to save him from the terror group.

Talking to the media at Delhi airport, Father Uzhunnalil said he was thankful to the almighty for giving him a second life one and a half years after being abducted by the terror group.

"I am very happy. I thank the almighty for making this day possible. All people who have worked in their own ways, I am grateful," Tom Uzhunnalil said.

Father Uzhunnalil was kidnapped on March 4, 2016, by the Daesh in Yemen when they attacked a retirement home in Aden run by the Missionaries of Charity. 16 people were killed in the attack of which four were nuns. After much effort, he was rescued on September 13 this year after 18 months of ISIS captivity. He was taken to Muscat soon after his release.

The ruler of Oman Sultan Qaboos bin Said led the mission to secure the release of the priest from Daesh with leaders from Yemen helping in the effort.

Father Uzhunnalil, who hails from Kottayam district in Kerala was sent to Yemen in 2010 for looking after an old age home for a five-year term. After his term was over in 2015, Church under the Vatican had asked him to stay back till further orders.