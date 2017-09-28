India Foreign Minister Grants Medical Visa To Ailing Pakistani Child

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj is known as 'Super Mom' as she is always ready to help those in distress. Sushma Swaraj has eight million followers on Twitter and people from all walks of life tweet her for help to which she promptly responds.

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Taking a personal call on the request of a Pakistani mother, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has granted a medical visa to a seven-year-old Pakistani girl Maha Shoib for an open heart surgery in India.

We have issued visa & dispatched your passports for your 7 years old daughter's open heart surgery in India. Our best wishes to the child. — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) 27 сентября 2017 г.

The child's mother Nida Shoib had messaged Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on twitter requesting her intervention in securing a visa for her ailing daughter.

respected @SushmaSwaraj mam my daughter need open heart surgery i aplied in aug stil the visa is in process pls help us i m very thankful u — nida shoaib (@nidashoaib1) 25 сентября 2017 г.

After Indian High Commission in Islamabad delivered the visa to Nida Shoib, she thanked the Indian Minister.

thank u soo much @SushmaSwaraj mam i m very very very thankful to you.may GOD bless u ever ameen love u soo much mam:) — nida shoaib (@nidashoaib1) 27 сентября 2017 г.

This is not the first time that Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has come to the rescue of Pakistanis who are in need of urgent medical attention.

On the occasion of Independence Day earlier this year, Sushma Swaraj had said that India would continue granting medical visas to Pakistani nationals in genuine cases.