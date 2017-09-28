Boat With 130 Rohingya Muslims Fleeing Myanmar Capsizes in Bay of Bengal

A boat with 130 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, the International Organization for Migration said in a Twitter. The organization added that 13 bodies, including eight children had been recovered.
Breaking: up to 13 dead (including 8 children) & 30 rescued after boat with 120 #Rohingya capsizes in Bay of Bengal.— IOM (@UNmigration) 28 сентября 2017 г.
The century-old conflict has gradually escalated since 2011, hitting its peak in 2012, while another escalation started in 2016.
