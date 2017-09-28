Boat With 130 Rohingya Muslims Fleeing Myanmar Capsizes in Bay of Bengal

A boat with 130 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal.

A boat with 130 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal, the International Organization for Migration said in a Twitter. The organization added that 13 bodies, including eight children had been recovered.

Breaking: up to 13 dead (including 8 children) & 30 rescued after boat with 120 #Rohingya capsizes in Bay of Bengal. — IOM (@UNmigration) 28 сентября 2017 г.

The Rohingya crisis erupted on August 25 when Muslim insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in Myanmar's Rakhine State. The tough response by the country's authorities triggered violent clashes. According to Reuters, more than 410,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled the country since the beginning of the crisis.

The century-old conflict has gradually escalated since 2011, hitting its peak in 2012, while another escalation started in 2016.