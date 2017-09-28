Register
17:31 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Hyderabad Financial district, India. (File)

    Indian Air Force’s Trainer Aircraft Kiran Crashes; Pilot, 30 Villagers Escape

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Yedla70 / Hyderabad
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 96 0 0

    Due to its aging fleet, the Indian Air Force has been witnessing on average eight aircraft crashes per year.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft Kiran crashed near the southern city of Hyderabad on Thursday morning during a routine training mission. According to an official statement, while the aircraft was completely destroyed, the pilot escaped safely.

    Thirty laborers working at a stone crusher narrowly escaped death as the craft crash-landed just near the site and blew up in flames as it touched the ground, according to state officials.

    "A Kiran aircraft, which got airborne from Air Force Station Hakimpet of Hyderabad for a routine training mission with a trainee flight cadet, crashed this morning at 11:45 a.m. The pilot is safe. A court of inquiry will be ascertaining the cause of the accident," an Indian Air Force (IAF) official said in a statement.

    The aircraft crashed within 10 minutes after reportedly developing a technical snag. The aircraft went up in flames and is completely burnt.

    ShinMaywa US-2
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Aeroprints.com
    Japan Makes No Headway in Convincing India to Buy Its Amphibious Aircraft
    The two-seater HJT-16 Kiran is developed by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and has been used as intermediate trainer aircraft since 1968.

    The IAF had planned to phase out the Kiran from 2014 onwards but was forced to extend the retirement date as HAL has failed to develop a replacement even after 19 years since the initial requirement was submitted by the IAF.

    "The phase-out will now commence from the end of 2019. The Committee is unhappy with the performance of HAL on the issue of IJTs. The scenario has become so dismal that Kiran aircraft is being considered for ‘extension' for mid-level training. Training is very crucial as any lacunae could result into fatalities," a Parliamentary Standing Committee report submitted earlier this year had said.

    Now, the IAF is looking at other available options for intermediate flight training. This could include the use of basic training aircraft for undertaking the intermediate stage training syllabus (Stage-II Flying).

    An Air Force C-17 Globemaster, made by Boeing, prepares to land at Charleston International Airport at Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston, S.C., Friday, March 31, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Mic Smith
    US Approves $366Mln C-17 Transport Aircraft Sale to India
    Since 2015, the IAF has been forced to adopt a new training process under which rookie pilots train on two aircraft rather than three.

    The IAF had informed the government in 1998 about the need to procure contemporary trainer aircraft to replace aging Kiran aircraft, which were considered old and beset with problems of spare.

    Due to its aging fleet, the IAF has been witnessing an average of eight aircraft crashes per year. This is only a slight improvement from 13 annual crashes a few years back due to better availability of spare parts.

     

     

    Related:

    India Bars Its Military From Undertaking Foreign-Sponsored Training
    India, Japan Agree to Enhance Military Ties and China Does Not Like It
    India Gearing Up for Two Major Joint Military Exercises With US, Russia
    Tags:
    aircraft, Indian Air Force, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok