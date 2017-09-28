Register
16:00 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walks with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko before their meeting in New Delhi on September 12, 2017

    Indian Government Clears Deck for Bilateral Investment Treaty With Belarus

    © AFP 2017/ Money SHARMA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 7801

    With India eyeing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union, the investment treaty with Belarus is expected to act as a strategic initiative in this direction.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Paving the way for major outbound and inbound investments with the Eurasian zone, the Indian government has given its approval for the signing and ratification of a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) with Belarus. The approval comes close on the heels of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to New Delhi earlier this month. President Lukashenko's visit was marked by an agreement between the two countries on joint development and manufacturing in the defense sector under the Make in India program.

    "The Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) is likely to increase investment flows between the two countries. The agreement is expected to improve the confidence of investors resulting in an increase in FDI and Overseas Director Investment (ODI) opportunities and this will have a positive impact on employment generation," a note of the Indian cabinet reads.

    The Indian government expects the treaty to work as a strategic initiative as Belarus is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). India has already initiated the drafting of the text for a similar treaty with the Kyrgyz Republic and is in talks with the Russian Federation for a new bilateral investment treaty based on the Model BIT text. 

    India and Belarus have also initiated several steps to boost investment in oil and natural gas sector. A memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides during President Lukashenko's visit to New Delhi says both the nations would expedite investment in upstream and downstream activities, capacity building, and technology transfer.

    In the last few years, Belarus has displayed keenness in exporting defense equipment to Pakistan, China and East Asian nations like Vietnam.  As three-fourths of Indian defense equipment are of Soviet origin, and the Belarusian defense industry has developed a high level of skill in maintaining and upgrading Soviet-era equipment, it hopes to get big businesses from India.

    Tags:
    Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), EAEU, Eurasian Economic Union, India, Belarus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok