Arduous Stunt in India Proves Perilous

Local circus show “Well of Death” takes its toll as stunt girl gets squashed by car in India.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a morbid show of callous entertainment taking its toll on lives, a 20-year-old girl suffered multiple fractures to her face, chest, and back during a stunt popularly known as the ‘Well of Death' in the southern town of Kalyan in Maharashtra state in India.

The girl, identified as Shivani Gajbhiye, had lost her balance and got stuck in the grating of the well where two bikes and two cars slammed into her body several times.

Video of the accident, now viral in social media, establishes that she was to perform stunts standing on the car's open door when she lost balance and met with the fateful accident. The team performing stunts included two riders on the bike, two car drivers and four stunt performers along with them.

Police have filed a complaint against the organizer of the show for negligence. The girl is currently undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital where her condition remains very critical.

The "Well of Death" is popular stunt in India which attracts large audiences from nearby towns and cities especially during a festival. In this attraction, two bikes and two cars race along the walls of a well or motordrome made up of steel or wood wherein women and men perform the stunt in front of hundreds of people.

The local circus or stunt show was part of a fair in the town to mark the nine-day long festival of Navaratri which precedes the Indian Hindu festival of Dushherra.