Register
02:21 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is seen after a party meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan September 26, 2017.

    From Islamabad to Worse: Pakistan Finance Minister Indicted on Graft Charges

    © REUTERS/ Faisal Mahmood
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 119 0 0

    Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been indicted on corruption charges under allegations that he possessed assets beyond his known sources of income. He has pled not guilty to all charges and called the accusations baseless.

    Anti-corruption watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which brought the charges against Dar, said that they had 28 witnesses to call that would be able to support the accusations, the first two being bank officials from Lahore.

    "The accused [Dar] has acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependants of an approximate amount of Rs 831.678 million [$7.89 million]," the NAB court filing reads. These assets are "disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not reasonably account for."

    Dar replied that over the course of the trial he would prove the charges wrong through hard evidence. "I committed no crime. Charges leveled against me are baseless. I shall defend these charges and prove my innocence," he said during his indictment. "My assets are quite within the income limits and I shall prove it."

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Pakistan Ruling Party Chooses Shehbaz Sharif to Replace Brother as PM

    Dar also asked the court if he could skip his personal appearances during the trial; judge Muhammad Bashir replied that he would take it under consideration. The hearing itself is set for October 4, and Bashir reportedly said that he intended for the trial to take no longer than six months.

    "[A lot of] time has already been wasted. The court has to conclude the trial within six months as per the Supreme Court's directions," Bashir said.

    Arif Chaudhry, president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, told The Hindu that the prosecution's evidence would be key. "The evidence will be judged and defence lawyers will be given an opportunity to present counter evidence to reject the charges," he added.

    Shehbaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Muslim League -N and brother of Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, listens to a question during a press conference on 'Pakistan's political crisis' in London. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Akira Suemori
    Shehbaz Sharif Appointed Pakistani Prime Minister Instead of Dismissed Brother

    Other members of Dar's party, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), have come to his defense. "The charges and indictment of Dar is a joke," said Law Minister of Punjab Rana Sanalullah, a PML-N member.

    Dar isn't the only one being raked over the coals on suspicions of corruption. Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was disqualified from holding public office for 10 years in July 2017 after the Supreme Court of Pakistan found that he was no longer "eligible to be an honest member of the parliament" when numerous members of his family — but not Nawaz himself — were implicated in financial crimes by the 2015 Panama Papers leak.

    Dar and Sharif are longtime associates, with Dar having served as Sharif's minister of commerce during the latter's second term as prime minister from 1997 to 1999. That term ended when a military coup deposed Sharif and sentenced him to life in prison, but the Americans and Saudis intervened to lessen the sentence to exile. For his association with Sharif, Dar spent nearly two years in prison, from 1999 to 2001.

    Related:

    Panama Papers Lead to Pakistani PM's Removal, Unlike Cameron and Poroshenko
    Anti-Fraud Unit Mounting Six Investigations Into EU Officials Over Panama Papers
    German Federal Criminal Police Office Obtains Panama Papers to Probe Tax Fraud
    Report Slams European Failure to Tackle Money Laundering Despite Panama Papers
    Pakistan Court Orders Further Inquiry Into PM's Alleged Panama Papers Links
    Tags:
    graft, indictment, Panama Papers, Pakistan Finance Ministry, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanalullah, Arif Chaudhry, Muhammad Bashir, Ishaq Dar, Islamabad, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok