Register
05:07 GMT +327 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese police

    Beijing Boosts Security Presence to New Highs Among Restless Uighur Minority

    © AFP 2017/ GREG BAKER
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 26011

    China has greatly expanded their police and security presence in Urumqi, the capital city of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, in which Uighur independence movements have been flourishing, including those that the Chinese government believes have links to Islamist terrorist groups in the Middle East.

    NPR reports that in Urumqi, razor wire fences and cameras are an inescapable sight. The provincial government requires all restaurants to play two propaganda songs every hour of the day: a cheery song about obeying traffic laws and a slower piece about core communist values. Residents must download a government app that deletes unapproved applications and videos about forbidden topics like terrorism. 

    Earlier in 2017, Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party’s secretary of Xinjiang, made a speech before 10,000 officers dressed in riot gear where he told them that "the sword is drawn, and we're about to hear the thunder."

    Chen was formerly secretary of Tibet from 2011 to 2016, distinguishing himself by improving the security situation — at the price of numerous allegations of human rights violations. One of the first things Chen did in Tibet was hire tens of thousands of new police officers, and he has repeated that measure in Xinjiang.

    A Chinese People's Liberation Army soldier watches the position of members of a guard of honor as they prepare for a welcome ceremony for visiting Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013.
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Changsha to Boost Bonus to Students for Military Service in Xinjiang, Tibet

    According to Adrian Zenz, a researcher at the European School of Culture and Theology, Xinjiang has become home to 100,000 more security personnel since Chen took office in August 2016.

    "This is Xinjiang's new industry number one. It is becoming the most important source of employment," Zenz told NPR. Xinjiang is China's largest province by area but one of its poorest and least populated. Beijing has spent $6 billion on security in Xinjiang in the first half of 2017. 

    All of this security is justified by Beijing as a way of ensuring order in Xinjiang, which is home to over 11 million Uighurs, a Turkic Muslim group. The Uighurs have a contentious relationship with Beijing: despite Xinjiang being home to nearly as many Han Chinese as Uighurs, the two groups rarely intermingle. Uighurs cannot serve in the government while holding Islamic views, and generally live in poverty even by regional standards.

    Chinese Ch-4B drone
    © Photo: Youtube/Dodo000000
    China's Xinjiang Region to Use Drones to Enhance Border Security

    This has galvanized Uighur Islamic terrorist groups, and subsequent Chinese government reprisals. Tensions exploded in mid-2009 when rioting Uighurs attacked Han Chinese in Urumqi, causing security forces to reply. Around 200 people were killed in a single day of rioting. 

    Most recently in August 2016, a Uighur Islamist conducted a car ramming attack against the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, injuring three embassy employees.

    Related:

    Scholars Mull Project to Divert Water from Tibet to Arid Xinjiang
    Moderate Quake in China's Xinjiang Affects 12,000 People
    China Bans Burqas in Xinjiang Uyghur Region as Part of Anti-Extremism Fight
    Xinjiang Man Sues Government Over Seized Giant Iron Meteorite
    China Holds Massive Military Rallies in Xinjiang After Spate of Violence
    Tags:
    Uighurs, police, security, East Turkistan Islamic Movement, Chen Quanguo, Urumqi, Xinjiang, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Fetch
    Not Walking-the-Talk
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok