27 September 2017
    Indian army soldiers

    Longest Surviving Kashmiri Terrorist Gunned Down by Indian Forces

    Qayoom was most wanted with a reward on his head for his involvement in several attacks on civilians as well as political leaders in Sopore and Handwara of Kashmir.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian forces have finally eliminated the longest surviving terrorist of Kashmir — Qayoom Najar. Najar belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit responsible for major attacks in the Kashmir valley.

    Qayoom was killed in the gunfight that has been continuing since Sunday between the Indian Army and terrorists in Uri sector of Baramulla district. The army has claimed to have foiled a major infiltration bid in the area. "As they were challenged, militants opened fire triggering a gunfight. In the operation so far, one militant has been killed and a weapon was recovered. The operation is in progress," Col. Rajesh Kalia, a Srinagar-based defense spokesman said.

    ​In a separate incident, the Indian Army claimed that it has averted a major strike along the Line of Control as seven to eight members of Pakistan's Border Action Team or BAT was trying to enter into Indian side near Keran sector Tuesday afternoon.

    "BAT action aimed to cause damage to Indian post, which was effectively thwarted. Armed intruders retreated," an Indian Army official said.
    In May this year, BAT troops had allegedly beheaded two Indian soldiers — a claim challenged by Pakistan. Pakistan has asked India to prove the allegation.

