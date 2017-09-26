101-Year-Old Indian Athlete Denied Visa by China

Kaur had taken up athletics eight years ago at the age of 93; she went on to become victorious in several national and international championships.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — China has refused to grant a visa to Indian centenarian athlete Man Kaur, who was preparing to compete in the Asian Masters Athletics Championships in Rubao.

Kaur is the winner of the gold medal for 100m at the World Masters Games in New Zealand in April this year. She was the lone athlete in the 100+ category. She completed the 100-meter run in one minute 14 seconds. She was now preparing to participate in the 100-m, 200-m, shot put and javelin throw at the Asian Masters Athletics Championships.

"Had applied for a visa, but [Chinese] embassy rejected saying I don't have an official invite. I said my name is enrolled but they refused," Man Kaur told to ANI on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Kaur says he has not lost heart by the denial of visa by China. She won gold at the Asian Masters Athletics Championships held in Taipei in 2012 in the 100-m race. She had continued her successful run with winning five gold medals in the Canadian Masters Athletics Championships in 2013. In 2013 again, she took part in the Huntsman World Senior Games and won five gold medals among thousands of participants. In 2016, she took four gold medals at the American Masters Games held in Vancouver.

"Wherever we used to go we would come back winners and even this time around I was confident of victory. But it's not the end of the road. I will continue training and look forward to competing in future events," she added.

Kaur is also the oldest person to skywalk 192-meter at Auckland's famous Sky Tower. Kaur was one of the nominees for the coveted Laureus World Sports Awards in the new category — 'Best Sporting Moment of the Year' as well.