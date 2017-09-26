Duck and Cover: Bali Volcano Eruption Threat Spills Into Twitter

The threat of an imminent eruption of Mount Agung in Bali, which has already caused over 34,000 people to evacuate from the surrounding areas, has attracted the attention of people from all over the world, some of whom took to Twitter to discuss the situation.
Some people advocated caution, warning that the eruption is imminent.
This has been doing the rounds as #MtAgung #volcano in #Bali #Indonesia… Not verified though.— T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) 26 сентября 2017 г.
Eruption imminent 😑 pic.twitter.com/uoBgZZZP9Z
Press keep saying volcano is hrs from erupting. Got masks and goggles (mom's idea) at the ready. Send good vibes #mountagung #balivolcano 🌋— Theodora (@Theodora_Lee) 26 сентября 2017 г.
Others however sought to assuage people’s concerns and claimed that at this time those traveling to Bali have nothing to worry about.
People travelling to Bali, dont worry! Everything is safe there. #bali #Balivolcano #MtAgung #MountAgung #indonesia #Bali— parth trivedi (@parth1701) 26 сентября 2017 г.
Any tourist fears of the #mtagung volcano are way over done.— Andrew Chilcott (@Andychill79) 26 сентября 2017 г.
Life going on as normal in Ubud.
If anything, your holiday may get extended!
One man even pointed out that the threat of a volcanic eruption did little to deter tourists from coming to the island.
News of #MountAgung isn't stopping tourists from arriving… The scene at the airport right now pic.twitter.com/FR9MI2LVKi— Roger James Hamilton (@rogerhamilton) 26 сентября 2017 г.
And yet some people appeared content to monitor the situation and watch it unfold.
Good to have #Indonesia President @jokowi here in Bali. 📷: from visit today to Karangasem & Klungkung #BaliVolcano evacuation centers. pic.twitter.com/7UlSHBW5NV— 🚶🏻Curtis S. Chin (@CurtisSChin) 26 сентября 2017 г.
#MountAgung Update as of 26.09.2017 8am therefore my Video https://t.co/p1FQjMTxAM is still valid to this point #GunungAgung #Bali #Volcano pic.twitter.com/QxgsmPGTJ7— sjbali (@sjbaliYT) 26 сентября 2017 г.
Intimidating. Volatile. #MountAgung sitting atop Amed. Looks calm, but it's on edge. #Bali #Indonesia #Balivolcano pic.twitter.com/kHdvFD16pL— AirPicDrone (@airpicdrone) 23 сентября 2017 г.
The last eruption of Mount Agung, which took place in 1963, claimed over 1,000 lives.
