Duck and Cover: Bali Volcano Eruption Threat Spills Into Twitter

The impending volcanic eruption on Bali has prompted numerous people to turn to Twitter, discussing how real is this threat and how it might affect the tourists who apparently continue to flock to the island.

The threat of an imminent eruption of Mount Agung in Bali, which has already caused over 34,000 people to evacuate from the surrounding areas, has attracted the attention of people from all over the world, some of whom took to Twitter to discuss the situation.

Some people advocated caution, warning that the eruption is imminent.

Press keep saying volcano is hrs from erupting. Got masks and goggles (mom's idea) at the ready. Send good vibes #mountagung #balivolcano 🌋 — Theodora (@Theodora_Lee) 26 сентября 2017 г.

Others however sought to assuage people’s concerns and claimed that at this time those traveling to Bali have nothing to worry about.

Any tourist fears of the #mtagung volcano are way over done.



Life going on as normal in Ubud.



If anything, your holiday may get extended! — Andrew Chilcott (@Andychill79) 26 сентября 2017 г.

One man even pointed out that the threat of a volcanic eruption did little to deter tourists from coming to the island.

News of #MountAgung isn't stopping tourists from arriving… The scene at the airport right now pic.twitter.com/FR9MI2LVKi — Roger James Hamilton (@rogerhamilton) 26 сентября 2017 г.

​And yet some people appeared content to monitor the situation and watch it unfold.

The last eruption of Mount Agung, which took place in 1963, claimed over 1,000 lives.