Register
13:46 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This undated file photo distributed on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, at an undisclosed location in North Korea

    North Korea Won't Be Recognized as Nuclear Power - Moscow

    © AP Photo/ Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    236403

    North Korea won't be recognized as a nuclear power by the international community, a Russian diplomat said, adding that the crisis on the Korean peninsula could be resolved only through political means.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The international community will not recognize North Korea as a nuclear state despite Pyongyang apparently has nuclear weapons, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, said at a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on Tuesday.

    Speaking on the ways to resolve the escalating crisis on the Korean Peninsula, the diplomat ruled out a military solution, saying a conflict would lead to disastrous consequences for the region.

    "We believe that this conflict has no military solution because it is connected with catastrophic consequences… for the entire region," Ulyanov said at a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers (not pictured) joined up with Republic of Korea air force F-15s during a 10-hour mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, into Japanese airspace and over the Korean Peninsula, July 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Tech. Sgt. Kamaile Casillas/Pacific Air Forces/DVIDS
    War 'Will Have No Winner', China Warns Amid Fresh US-N Korea Saber-Rattling
    Ulyanov also said that Moscow is working "behind the scenes" to find political solutions to the situation around North Korea.

    "Such work is carried out by us, it is not public for obvious reasons, but we at least try to bring the situation to an acceptable direction," he pointed out.

    The tensions around the Korean Peninsula have been mounting in the course of the past months amid Pyongyang's continuous missile launches and nuclear tests.

    The war of words between the United States and North Korea reached a boiling point on Monday when North Korea's top diplomat Ri Yong Ho said that Pyongyang would down US strategic bombers because the United States had "declared war" on Pyongyang.

    Related:

    Tillerson Assures US to Continue Diplomatic Efforts on North Korea
    US to Shoot Down North Korea's Missile if It Flies Over Guam - State Dept
    Russian Foreign Minister: No Alternative to a Peaceful Solution in North Korea
    Tags:
    weapons, nuclear arsenal, Mikhail Ulyanov, United States, Russia, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok