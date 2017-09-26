North Korea Won't Be Recognized as Nuclear Power - Moscow

North Korea won't be recognized as a nuclear power by the international community, a Russian diplomat said, adding that the crisis on the Korean peninsula could be resolved only through political means.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The international community will not recognize North Korea as a nuclear state despite Pyongyang apparently has nuclear weapons, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, said at a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on Tuesday.

Speaking on the ways to resolve the escalating crisis on the Korean Peninsula, the diplomat ruled out a military solution, saying a conflict would lead to disastrous consequences for the region.

"We believe that this conflict has no military solution because it is connected with catastrophic consequences… for the entire region," Ulyanov said at a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Ulyanov also said that Moscow is working "behind the scenes" to find political solutions to the situation around North Korea.

"Such work is carried out by us, it is not public for obvious reasons, but we at least try to bring the situation to an acceptable direction," he pointed out.

The tensions around the Korean Peninsula have been mounting in the course of the past months amid Pyongyang's continuous missile launches and nuclear tests.

The war of words between the United States and North Korea reached a boiling point on Monday when North Korea's top diplomat Ri Yong Ho said that Pyongyang would down US strategic bombers because the United States had "declared war" on Pyongyang.