Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Papua New Guinea

The US Geological Survey reports that Papua New Guinea was struck by a 6.0-magnitude quake, however, no tsunami alert was declared.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in the waters off Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremors have been registered at 20:29 GMT on Monday. The epicenter is located 193 kilometers (120 miles) south of the town of Taron at the depth of 5.7 kilometers (about 3.1 miles).

No information on victims or destruction has emerged so far.

Papua New Guineai s the part of the so-called "Ring of Fire" — a string of volcanoes encircling the Pacific Ocean. It is a seismically active zone and thus it regularly suffers from earthquakes.