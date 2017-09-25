Register
21:05 GMT +325 September 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo taken Dec. 12, 2012, made available Monday Jan. 21, 2013 of Britain's Prince Harry or just plain Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, makes his early morning pre-flight checks on the flight-line, from Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan.

    Daesh War Moves Into New Phase as Singaporean Jihadist Challenges Prince Harry

    © AP Photo/ John Stillwell
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 39604

    A Singaporean Daesh fighter in Syria has appeared in a video challenging Britain's Prince Harry to fight the terror group's members as fears grow that the affluent city-state could now become the target for a terror attack, the authorities have revealed.

    A jihadist, named by authorities as Megat Shahdan bin Abdul Samad, originally from Singapore but now fighting in Syria, has challenged Prince Harry to fight against Daesh in a new video posted on September 23. The terror threat in Singapore remains at its highest level in recent years amid fears it could be singled out by the terror group.

    A photograph made available February 28, 2008, shows Britain's Prince Harry (R) as he passes a donkey while on patrol through the deserted town of Garmisir close to FOB Delhi (forward operating base), in Helmand province in Southern Afghanistan, on January 02, 2008
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN STILLWELL / POOL
    A photograph made available February 28, 2008, shows Britain's Prince Harry (R) as he passes a donkey while on patrol through the deserted town of Garmisir close to FOB Delhi (forward operating base), in Helmand province in Southern Afghanistan, on January 02, 2008

    In what is believed to be the first time a fighter from Singapore has featured prominently in one of Daesh' videos, the three-minute long footage, shot in English, shows the militant demanding the prince — fifth in line to the throne — come to fight — if he is "man enough."

    The Video

    The video threatens to send Prince Harry and his fellow soldiers to hellfire after the prince, who visited Singapore in June, spoke about a Daesh-claimed terror attack in London that saw knife-wielding men mow down, stab and kill seven people before being gunned down by armed police.

    "To Harry, you come to Singapore and tell such stories to gain sympathy for the London terror attacks?" said Megat Shahdan bin Abdul Samad, 39, who left in 2014 to work in the Middle East, where he is assumed to have been radicalized.

    "Why don't you come here and fight us if you're man enough, so that we can send you and your Apaches (helicopters) to hellfire, bi ithnilah (Allah allowing)?" he added.

    Prince Harry formerly served in the British Army and flew Apache attack helicopters in Afghanistan.

    In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of his cockpit at the British controlled flight-line, in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan.
    © AP Photo/ John Stillwell
    In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, Prince Harry wears his monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of his cockpit at the British controlled flight-line, in Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan.

    A spokesperson at Buckingham Palace refused to discuss the video, or if Prince Harry himself has been made aware of the threat. 

    "We never discuss security issues surrounding members of the royal family," the spokesperson told Sputnik.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs in Singapore said: "Our security agencies have been aware of the presence in Syria of a Singaporean, Megat Shahdan bin Abdul Samad, 39, and have been monitoring his activities. It is believed that the person in the video calling himself Abu Uqayl is Shahdan."

    The video also focuses on the Daesh recruitment of militants in East Asia and the Middle East.

    'Propaganda' for Expansion

    Professor Rohan Gunaratna, the head of the International Center for Political Violence and Terrorism Research in Singapore, and the author of Inside Al Qaeda: Global Network of Terror, said it was a deliberate attempt to ramp up the propaganda war and target new areas.

    "It is a propaganda video that focuses on two things. The fighter Shahdan is directing the attention of Daesh supporters and sympathizers to go to a new conflict zone, that is west Africa, Nigeria, Libya or go to Pakistan. But [he] mentioned the area he comes from Singapore and he mentions the East Asia division, in particular. So what we are seeing today with the battle space shrinking in Iraq and Syria is IS [Daesh] fighters will be able to sustain the campaign beyond Iraq and Syria," Professor Gunaratna told Sputnik.

    Professor Gunaratna said it was a new phase in the battle by expanding into Africa, the Middle East and South East Asia.

    "They [Daesh] are looking at global expansion and ways to create a lot of chaos and disrupt stability elsewhere.

    "It will be difficult for Daesh as the leaders in south east Asia are strong, they have also learned from others and will try and stop them spreading their propaganda," Professor Gunaratna told Sputnik.

    'Very Serious' Threat

    In June, 2017, the government issued its first-ever national Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report in order to give its residents "a better understanding" of the terrorism threat. 

    Speaking at the time, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesman said: "Through this report, we hope Singaporeans will better appreciate the seriousness of the terrorism threat, and to be alert and prepared in the event of an attack."

    A member of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) looks out into the waters, onboard a C-130 Hercules, during a Search and Locate operation for the missing AirAsia QZ8501 aircraft over an undisclosed search area December 29, 2014
    © REUTERS/ Lianhe Zaobao/Singapore Press Holdings
    18,000 Soldiers in Singapore to Undergo Counter-Terrorism Training Yearly

    While there is "no credible intelligence of an imminent attack," the MHA stressed its security agencies remain on high alert, with residents being urged to remain vigilant and prepared.

    "Singapore was specifically targeted in the past year and the regional threat has heightened," the report said, adding: "Singapore has been cited as a target in jihadist publications and videos, by both the Islamic State [Daesh] in Iraq and Syria and other groups."

    Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long said it was "not the only definite plan by terrorists to attack targets in Singapore that we know of. We know there have been others, we've quietly acted on the information, we've taken precautions."

    "The terrorism threat to Singapore is thus very serious… we will continue to be a target as ISIS [Daesh] comes under siege in Syria and Iraq, and aims to export its fight overseas in a show of prowess," the PM added.

    Singapore as a Target

    An Arabic publication that appeared online in 2016 also named two potential targets — the Singapore Exchange and an unspecified port, that terrorists could strike in order to attack the international economy, and hurt American and Western interests.

    Marawi City
    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    Time Bomb Ticking: Threat of Daesh Hangs Over Southeast Asia
    Previously propaganda material from Daesh, has included a video released in May 2016 and another publication in which it named Singapore as among members of the "crusader coalition" fighting the militant group.

    The ministry has said it was aware of two Daesh attempts to attack the state, the first involved plans to strike in the first half of 2016. No exact details have been revealed.

    Singapore is not immune to home-grown terror threats either, however, as the security services are aware of self-radicalized Singaporeans who have traveled to join Daesh as well as foreign residents radicalized by online exposure to its propaganda.

    Political scientist Dr. Bilveer Singh from the National University of Singapore stressed there are many possible targets on the island, including Changi Airport, hotels and the heart of the Central Business District, for example.

    "Singapore, as a target, is there… it'll never go away for a long time,"  Dr. Singh said.

    The security services believe Daesh has already exerted a radicalizing influence in Singapore well beyond what other terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda and Jemaah Islamiyah, have been able to muster.

    Related:

    18,000 Soldiers in Singapore to Undergo Counter-Terrorism Training Yearly
    Officer Arrested in Singapore for Plans to Join Free Syrian Army
    Time Bomb Ticking: Threat of Daesh Hangs Over Southeast Asia
    Tags:
    Daesh propaganda, jihadist propaganda, Syrian crisis, terror threat, high alert, radicalization, video, terrorism, The Syrian war, Daesh, Prince Harry, Syria, Asia, Middle East, United Kingdom, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok