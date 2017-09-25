Indian Security Forces Foil Major Attack, Gun-down Four Terrorists in Kashmir

The operation is still underway to weed out any possible terrorists hiding nearby. Four civilians and a soldier have been wounded so far.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In what is being claimed as a major anti-terror operation, the Indian Army has eliminated four terrorists during a two-day gun battle near the heavily militarized Uri in Kashmir. The Indian Army claimed that the four terrorists were plotting a terror attack on Uri military headquarters, similar to the attack on 18 September 2016 wherein 19 Indian soldiers had lost their lives.

“We have averted a major tragedy today after zeroing in on the militants in Uri. They (the terrorists) were planning an attack on the lines of the one on at the Army base last year,” Director General of police S P Vaid told reporters.

Three of the four terrorists were killed on Sunday at three different locations, while Indian Army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said on Monday that a fourth militant was killed during the continuing search operation of the area.

​Indian forces claim to have eliminated 155 terrorists, mainly in the four districts of Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of this year.