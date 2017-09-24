Suicide Bomber Attacks NATO Convoy in Afghan Capital

At least four civilians were injured in a recent suicide bomber attack that targeted a convoy of NATO security forces.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A suicide bomber detonated his explosives in Kabul's Charahi Qambar square on Sunday morning, local media reported. At least four civilians were injured in the attack, which was targeted against a convoy of NATO security forces convoy.

According to the Pajhwok News Agency, no details have been provided regarding victims among the NATO security forces convoy.

Clashes between the Afghan security forces and terrorists groups are a regular occurrence in Afghanistan. The country continues to fight terrorists amid political problems and security issues.