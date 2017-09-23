Paging Sherlock: Authorities Begin Probe in Near Collision at Hong Kong Airport

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Warren Chim Wing-nin, from Hong Kong's Institution of Engineers, said that the sticky situation in which both planes found themselves in is rare.
With no injuries or damage, the passenger plane was eventually cleared to fly to Shanghai.
"The A333 airliner later flew to the destination according to the schedule," a spokesperson for the CAD said Friday. "No one was injured in the incident and the operation was not affected."
According to the Post, the airport, currently operating at near capacity, is expected to tack on an additional 7,000 extra flights this year. It began adding flights in March, and the expectation is to increase to 18,000 extra flights within three years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)