Register
03:51 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The building of Kyrgyzstan's parliament in Bishkek

    Eurasian Abrasion: Kyrgyzstan Accuses Kazakhstan of Election Interference

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 95 0 0

    Kyrgyzstan has formally accused their larger neighbor Kazakhstan of interfering in their upcoming October presidential election, saying that Astana has publicly favored right-wing challenger Omurbek Babanov.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan summoned Rymtai Karibzhanov, Kazakhstan's chief diplomat to Bishkek, and handed him a notice of official protest Wednesday. Bishkek has accused Astana of interfering in their election when Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Babanov.

    "Despite the fact that the leader of friendly Kazakhstan said that he does not interfere in the internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan, his words clearly reflect the preference of the Kazakh side regarding the future president of the Kyrgyz Republic," the note said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russia Spent $700Mln Helping Kyrgyzstan Adapt to EAEU Membership - Putin

    "The Kyrgyz side considers the statements [made during the meeting] and the wide coverage of the meeting by the Kazakh side as an attempt to influence the choice of Kyrgyzstan's people and an interference into Kyrgyzstan's internal affairs."

    Babanov is the billionaire leader of the conservative-nationalist Respublika-Ata Zhurt party, which is opposed to the left-wing Social Democratic Party (SDPK) that is the leader of the Kyrgyz Parliament's majority coalition. These two parties control 66 of the 120 seats in the Kyrgyz Parliament, with the other 54 controlled by four other parties.

    The sitting president, Almazbek Atambayev, is not eligible to run again because he has completed the sole six year term he is allowed by the Kyrgyz constitution. Instead, the SDPK is backing former Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

    This aeriel view taken through an airplane window shows Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Monday, April 5, 2010
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Tajikistan Gets Almost $1Mln Worth of Humanitarian Aid From Kazakhstan – Embassy

    The Kazakh Foreign Ministry denied the allegations, claiming that Nazarbayev had not expressed any particular support and had met with Jeenbekov in August under similar circumstances. 

    However, after his meeting with Babanov, Nazarbayev said that he was ready to work "with a new president in whom the Kyrgyz people will put their trust." This seemed a thinly veiled shot at Atambayev and his SDPK. Eurasianet reported that Kazakh media treated the meeting between Babanov and Nazarbayev as "almost like a meeting between fellow heads of state."

    As for Babanov, he said that Kazakhstan was "always providing us with all possible assistance" and that he would "accept with joy the successful achievement of brotherly Kazakhstan."

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have traditionally held strong ties due to geographic, linguistic, ethnic and religious similarities. However, Kazakhstan is a unitary state dominated by one political party and has been ruled by Nazarbayev since its independence in 1991. Kyrgyzstan is a parliamentary republic that has overthrown its president twice: once in 2005 and again in 2010.

    Related:

    Putin Says Gazprom Intends to Invest Up to $1.7Bln in Kyrgyzstan Energy Sector
    Kyrgyzstan to Receive Two Russian An-26 Transport Aircraft Next Week
    Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Continue Talks on Border Settlement - Kyrgyz Government
    Russia in Talks With Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to Send Servicemen to Syria
    Putin Notes Efficiency of Eurasian Union for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
    Tags:
    election interference, Kyrgyzstan Presidential Election, Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, Respublika-Ata Zhurt, Kyrgyzs Foreign Ministry, Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Almazbek Atambayev, Omurbek Babanov, Rymtai Karibzhanov, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok