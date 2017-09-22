US to Shoot Down North Korea's Missile if It Flies Over Guam - State Dept

The US State Department stated that Washington will shoot down a North Korea's missile if it flies over the territory of Guam.

"If a missile targeted Guam or flew over it, we would have shot it down," US Assistant Secretary of State Susan Thornton said at a briefing for foreign journalists.

Reporters asked Thornton why the US does not respond North Korea's missile launches, which violate the airspace and allies — Japan and South Korea.

Thornton recalled that this issue was previously cleared by US Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

She noted that now it is possible to determine exactly where the rocket will fly and where it will land. According to her, in Japan there are special alert systems for the civilian population.

"The question of whether or not to apply military actions depends on specific situation," she said.