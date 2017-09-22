Trump, Moon Agree to Enhanced Deployment of US Assets in South Korea

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to deploy US strategic assets in and around South Korea on a rotational basis to tackle the North Korean threat.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, agreed to deploy US strategic assets in South Korea as a way to counter the North Korean threat, the White House said in a press release.

"They also agreed to the enhanced deployment of US strategic assets in and around South Korea on a rotational basis," the release stated on Friday.

Earlier in the day US State Secretary Rex Tillerson stated that the United States would continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the North Korea crisis, but is not ruling out military options.

US President Donald Trump has recently signed a new executive order expanding sanctions against Pyongyang, and threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" if immediate threats emerge, and described Kim as "Rocket Man".

North Korea was quick to announce it could conduct another hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific. Kim accused Trump of exhibiting "mentally deranged behavior" and threatened him with a harsh response.