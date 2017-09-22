N Korean Defectors Protest in Seoul Against Humanitarian Aid to North - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Dozens of North Koreans, who fled to the South, gathered next to the South Korea's Unification Ministry in Seoul to protests against the ministry' plan to provide $8 million of humanitarian aid to the North, media reported Friday.
According to the NHK broadcaster, nearly 30 North Korean defectors, who currently reside in South Korea, gathered next to the Unification Ministry to hold a demonstration against the government's plan to provide humanitarian aid to the North.
On Thursday, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said it would provide the North with humanitarian aid worth $8 million. Of this sum, $4.5 million will be allocated through UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) and $3.5 million — through the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).
