Register
09:40 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A passerby looks at a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017

    Japan Calls for 'Unprecedented Level' of Int'l Pressure on N Korea

    © REUTERS/ Issei Kato
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 32 0 0

    The Japanese foreign minister has called on the international community to increase pressure on North Korea.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono urged to increase international pressure on North Korea to the "unprecedented level" in the wake of Pyongyang's latest nuclear and missile tests.

    "At the moment the international community should unite and apply an unprecedented level of pressure [on North Korea]," Taro said at the Thursday meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

    Wang, on the other hand, pointed out that both pressure and dialogue were needed to resolve the ongoing crisis. He added that China was fully implementing its international obligations.

    NORTH KOREA TESTING THE BOMBS
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    North Korea May Blow Up Hydrogen Bomb in Pacific
    According to the broadcaster, the two ministers agreed that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was a common goal for both Japan and China, reaffirming their commitment to continue exchanging views on the situation.

    Furthermore, Taro noted that he was awaiting Wang's visit to Japan. He also asked Wang to cooperate in holding a trilateral meeting between Tokyo, Beijing and Seoul by the end of year in Japan. Wang has reportedly agreed.

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula has become aggravated in recent months due to Pyongyang's missile launches and nuclear tests, all conducted in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. During the most recent test, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the northern Pacific some 20 minutes after the launch.

    Related:

    North Korea Leader Threatens US With ‘Highest Level’ Response
    US Leaving Iran Nuclear Deal May Send Worst Signal to N. Korea
    ‘It's Not True': North Korea Owes Tens of Thousands in New York Parking Tickets
    Tags:
    pressure, Taro Kono, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok