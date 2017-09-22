Japan Calls for 'Unprecedented Level' of Int'l Pressure on N Korea

The Japanese foreign minister has called on the international community to increase pressure on North Korea.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono urged to increase international pressure on North Korea to the "unprecedented level" in the wake of Pyongyang's latest nuclear and missile tests.

"At the moment the international community should unite and apply an unprecedented level of pressure [on North Korea]," Taro said at the Thursday meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

Wang, on the other hand, pointed out that both pressure and dialogue were needed to resolve the ongoing crisis. He added that China was fully implementing its international obligations.

According to the broadcaster, the two ministers agreed that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was a common goal for both Japan and China, reaffirming their commitment to continue exchanging views on the situation.

Furthermore, Taro noted that he was awaiting Wang's visit to Japan. He also asked Wang to cooperate in holding a trilateral meeting between Tokyo, Beijing and Seoul by the end of year in Japan. Wang has reportedly agreed.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has become aggravated in recent months due to Pyongyang's missile launches and nuclear tests, all conducted in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. During the most recent test, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which flew over Japan before falling into the northern Pacific some 20 minutes after the launch.