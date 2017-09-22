Pyongyang's Posters of ‘War Madman' Trump Land in South Korea (PHOTOS)

According to a student in South Korea, roughly 900 flyers depicting US President Donald Trump and South Korea were found near his school in Incheon, South Korea, and they weren't exactly heartwarming.

The Korea Times reported that one of the posters shared on social media Monday, titled "War Madman" showed an angry, finger-waving, donkey-eared Trump saying. "If there is a war, it will happen in the Korean Peninsula."

​And the flyers weren't done with Trump just yet.

Among the piles was also a crumpled poster showing the Hermit Kingdom's threatening missiles towering over POTUS as he lies beaten and bruised on a hospital bed.

Zeroing in on the North's southern neighbor, other flyers showed South Korea bowing down to the US, suggesting it would only communicate or act towards Pyongyang if the Land of the Free gave the go-ahead.

"We will initiate dialogue with North Korea only after receiving US approval and we will install THAAD whenever the US wants," the posters read.

According to the Korea Times, the social media post also showed another flyer saying the Liberty Korea Party, a conservative party in Seoul, was "killing the nation" through its support of the South Korea-US alliance.