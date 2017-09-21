Seoul, World Ready to Help N Korea if It Stands on Right Side of History

The South Korean president said at the United Nations General Assembly that South Korea and the international community were ready to help North Korea if the country stands on the right side of history.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — South Korea and the international community are ready to help North Korea if it decides to stand on the right side of history, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

"If North Korea makes a decision even now to stand on the right side of history, we are ready to assist North Korea, together with the international community," Moon said.

The South Korean president added that his country seeks a peaceful, diplomatic resolution of the North Korea issue and does not seek the collapse of the country.

Moon said Pyongyang must immediately stop making reckless choices that could lead to its own isolation and downfall and instead choose the path of dialogue.

He also called on North Korea to abandon its hostile policies toward other countries and give up its nuclear weapons program in an irreversible way.