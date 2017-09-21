Seoul, World Ready to Help N Korea if It Stands on Right Side of History

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — South Korea and the international community are ready to help North Korea if it decides to stand on the right side of history, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.
"If North Korea makes a decision even now to stand on the right side of history, we are ready to assist North Korea, together with the international community," Moon said.
Moon said Pyongyang must immediately stop making reckless choices that could lead to its own isolation and downfall and instead choose the path of dialogue.
He also called on North Korea to abandon its hostile policies toward other countries and give up its nuclear weapons program in an irreversible way.
All comments
Show new comments (0)